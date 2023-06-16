Warm Days Ahead, Potential Storms Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s high temps slightly cooler, though still quite warm in the mid 90s. Some scattered showers possible off to the west tonight, but not as likely due to low moisture content. Winds today low, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Lows tonight in the low to mid 60s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

By tomorrow, highs pick back up into the upper 90s, along with some rain and thunderstorm chances. Starting in the late morning and throughout the early afternoon, some light showers are possible, developing into thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could be severe. Temps stay in the upper 90s through Father’s Day, jumping to triple digits on Monday.

