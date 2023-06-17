Caleb Gilbert on a quest to help cure MHE

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock teen is on a quest to help others cure a hereditary disease he was born with.

Caleb Gilbert has Multiple Hereditary Exostosis or MHE. It causes bumps on the bones than can dig into arteries, nerves and muscles.

Caleb started Warriors for MHE when he was 9 years old, because he wants to find a better cure.

He says the only way to heal MHE right now is with surgery.

On Saturday, he hosted a city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money for researchers who are looking at other ways to gohjy the disease.

Caleb tells us all he wants is to help someone else.

“My only goal in life is to help people. Whether that be raising money for a cure, whether that be being a doctor, is what i’ve always wanted to be when I grow up, i just want to help people and i don’t think that will ever change.”

Caleb’s mom Stacy says there aren’t even words to express how proud she is of her son for trying to make this change.

Stacy Gilbert says, “The things that he goes through every single day are very hard, and the fact that he handles those things daily and then in addition to that he goes and wants to make things better for others. It’s just, if there’s a word stronger than pride, that’s what it would be.”

If you weren’t able to attend the scavenger hunt, you can still help Caleb on his quest for a cure.

You can donate to MHE research at https://www.mherf.org/warriors-for-mhe

