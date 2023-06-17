Livestock antibiotics no longer over-the-counter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FDA says they want to keep our food supply safe and help build antibiotic resistance by requiring prescriptions for livestock antibiotics, but some fear this mat result in more sick animals.

The FDA guidance started June 11, taking certain antibiotic used to treat sick livestock off the shelves. An assistant professor of general veterinarian practice at the Texas Tech vet school, Clinton Roof, says this is to push the VCPR or veterinary-client patient relationship.

“It’s more so to help slow down antibiotic resistance and have more of a judicious use of our antibiotics when it comes to animals,” Roof said.

Roof said while many livestock owners did use these medicines properly, this is to help others who didn’t.

“But then you had some that maybe didn’t understand the differences between the types of antibiotics and when it was appropriate to use them at certain stages of a disease or an illness,” Roof said.

As these antibiotics disappear from store shelves, and you’re no longer able to buy them at your local feed store, the assistant manager of HF&C Feeds Lubbock, Jessica Baker, said that might actually turn into livestock owners not treating for sicknesses.

“I’m worried that we’re going to see an influx of sick animals,” Baker said.

Baker said HF&C Feeds can sell what is on the shelf. Once the distributor runs out of what it has, medicines will not be restocked. She said having the antibiotics in feed stores like HF&C was convenient for times when a vet isn’t available.

“It is nice to have that availability for people,” Baker said. “They don’t always have a sick animal, but when they do they need it now, so they come in and get that stuff.”

With the current vet shortage, Roof said he understands the fear of not being able to get what is needed.

“Is that they call in and try to get an appointment with a vet and they can’t,” Roof said. “Until we can try to meet that, and get more veterinarians available, I do understand their concern there.”

While there may be more obstacles, Roof said this guidance can be beneficial for human health by keeping antibiotic residue off our meat.

“If they give it on their own, it’s unbeknownst to a veterinarian or to anybody else, and if they don’t follow that completely wait a week then take it to slaughter, it enters our food supply,” Roof said.

Overall, Roof said the goal is to find a balance to keep both animal and human health in mind.

For a full list of antibiotics coming off feed store shelves, click here.

