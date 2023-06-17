LPD: Shoplifter killed, struck by vehicle while fleeing deputy
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 36-year-old Luis Barrera has died after being struck by a vehicle at Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q on Friday night.
Police say Barrera “was attempting to flee a Lubbock Sheriff’s Office Deputy after shoplifting from Walmart. Initial information indicates Barrera was running East across Avenue Q when he was struck by a pick-up truck, which was traveling North.”
The call came in at 9:07 p.m. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.
