LPD: Shoplifter killed, struck by vehicle while fleeing deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 36-year-old Luis Barrera has died after being struck by a vehicle at Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q on Friday night.

Police say Barrera “was attempting to flee a Lubbock Sheriff’s Office Deputy after shoplifting from Walmart. Initial information indicates Barrera was running East across Avenue Q when he was struck by a pick-up truck, which was traveling North.”

The call came in at 9:07 p.m. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.

