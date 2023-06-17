Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

LPD: Shoplifter killed, struck by vehicle while fleeing deputy

Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane, where a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle...
Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane, where a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 36-year-old Luis Barrera has died after being struck by a vehicle at Mac Davis Lane and Avenue Q on Friday night.

Police say Barrera “was attempting to flee a Lubbock Sheriff’s Office Deputy after shoplifting from Walmart. Initial information indicates Barrera was running East across Avenue Q when he was struck by a pick-up truck, which was traveling North.”

The call came in at 9:07 p.m. No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Lubbock police investigating death of infant found unresponsive in SW Lubbock
Multiple agencies responding to possible ‘mass casualty’ event after tornado hits Perryton
Officials: 3 confirmed dead, about 70 injured after tornado hits Perryton
Osbaldo Moreno, 21
Man who bragged about sex with 16-year-old sentenced to 14 years in prison
47-year-old Jesse Davis Thompson was last known to be homeless in Lubbock, according to LSO.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

Latest News

Lubbock police
26 arrested in South Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
The new FDA guidance takes livestock antibiotics off feed store shelves.
Livestock antibiotics no longer over-the-counter
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado
Lubbock police
Lubbock police investigating death of infant found unresponsive in SW Lubbock