Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Silverton, Post

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of the South Plains, from Silverton south to Post and east off of the Caprock.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of the South Plains, from Silverton south to Post and east off of the Caprock.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of the South Plains, from Silverton south to Post and east off of the Caprock. A few showers are developing currently on Doppler radar.

The Watch does not include Lubbock or Plainview.

Storms that develop will like move to the east northeast and will have the potential for large hail, possibly up to softball size, winds of 70 mph or greater and a slight threat for tornado development.

