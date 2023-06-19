Medically Speaking
1 seriously injured in crash near East Loop & 19th Street

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries near East Loop 289 and 19th Street.

The East Loop will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th St to 19th St. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

