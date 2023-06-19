1 seriously injured in crash near East Loop & 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries near East Loop 289 and 19th Street.

The East Loop will be closed for northbound traffic from 34th St to 19th St. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

