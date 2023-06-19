Medically Speaking
Driver killed, Levelland woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash

One person has died and a Levelland woman was seriously injured in a crash in Eastland County.
One person has died and a Levelland woman was seriously injured in a crash in Eastland County.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died and a Levelland woman is seriously injured after a crash in Eastland County.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a head-on crash near FM 2214 and CR 431.

DPS reports 50-year-old Antonio Andrade was westbound on FM 2214 and crossed into the wrong side of the roadway and struck an RV driven 54-year-old Raquel Camacho.

Andrade died at the scene. Camacho was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

