Driver killed, Levelland woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died and a Levelland woman is seriously injured after a crash in Eastland County.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a head-on crash near FM 2214 and CR 431.

DPS reports 50-year-old Antonio Andrade was westbound on FM 2214 and crossed into the wrong side of the roadway and struck an RV driven 54-year-old Raquel Camacho.

Andrade died at the scene. Camacho was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

