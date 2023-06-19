Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase carrying on his father’s legacy at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former legendary Professional Wrestler Ted DiBiase, otherwise known as “The Million Dollar Man” with an incredible story of how he got started.

Before the money, before the fame, before his iconic laugh, it turns out, his story began with his father Mike DiBiase, who was also a professional wrestler. The two have a shocking tie to the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and how one door closes and another opens.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.