Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase carrying on his father’s legacy at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum

By Zach Fox
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former legendary Professional Wrestler Ted DiBiase, otherwise known as “The Million Dollar Man” with an incredible story of how he got started.

Before the money, before the fame, before his iconic laugh, it turns out, his story began with his father Mike DiBiase, who was also a professional wrestler. The two have a shocking tie to the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum and how one door closes and another opens.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane, where a pedestrian has been killed after being struck by a vehicle...
LPD: Shoplifter killed, struck by vehicle while fleeing deputy
Lubbock police
26 arrested in South Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
The new FDA guidance takes livestock antibiotics off feed store shelves.
Livestock antibiotics no longer over-the-counter
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado

Latest News

Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase carrying on his father's legacy at Lubbock Municipal Coliseum
FCA Football game
FCA All-Star Game 7 p.m. Saturday on My Lubbock TV
Texas Tech Athletics
Texas Tech to induct seven former letterwinners and the late Mike Leach into Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor
Texas Tech football field renovations on track