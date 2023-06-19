Heat from today sticking around for tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More dangerous heat for the South Plains this week. Afternoon highs will return to 100 plus tomorrow and Heat Advisories will be in effect for some areas of the region.

KCBD Heat Tips (KCBD)

Remember, if you’re outside for long periods of time to follow these suggestions:

Drink plenty of fluids, particularly water

Wear a hat and light weight/color clothing

Take breaks often under shade or in air conditioning (when possible)

The heat should decrease some on Thursday and Friday, but likely will return to the 100+ range again over the coming weekend.

There will be a slight chance of some isolated showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.