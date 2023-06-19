Hot Days Ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures jump up even more tomorrow, with several hot days to follow. Expect a streak of dry, triple digit days through mid-week, beginning tomorrow with highs ranging upper 90s to mid 100s, with Lubbock reaching around 102. This trend carries into Tuesday and Wednesday, with similar ranging temps. During this period, skies are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny, with some in-and-out cloud cover scattered throughout the day.

Tomorrow's High Temps (KCBD)

For tonight, lows range from low 60s in the NW to low 70s in the southern counties. Lubbock will drop to around 68.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

The pattern changes toward the end of the work week, with a cooler air mass dropping temps back into the low-to-mid 90s and bringing some slight chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

