Increasing Risk of Heat-Illness

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first very hot weather of the season is upon us. Highs today will hit triple-digits across nearly the entire viewing area. Where temps fall short of 100 degrees, it still will be hot.

Our first very hot weather of the season is upon us. (KCBD First Alert)

With the heat there is an increased risk of heat-related illnesses. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are serious medical issues.

A Heat Advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 9 PM for the southern viewing area. It covers Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry counties as well as Lea County in New Mexico. Temperatures near to slightly above 105° are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids - water remains the best choice, stay out of the direct sun and stay in air-conditioned spaces as much as possible. If you will be outside, wear a hat, light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, use sunscreen, and limit strenuous activy to morning or late evening.

NEVER LEAVE A CHILD (OR PERSON OR PET) UNATTENDED IN A VEHICLE. EVEN FOR A MOMENT. In this heat it can become dangerously hot - even fatal - in minutes.

Triple-digit highs, that is, at least 100 degrees, will return tomorrow and Wednesday. A slight dip in the heat is expected Thursday and Friday, then triple-digits for the weekend.

The last triple-digit temperature in Lubbock was more than 10 months ago. 101° on August 4.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.