Juneteenth Freedom Celebration to be hosted at Mackenzie Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock will be finishing off the celebrations for Juneteenth Monday night at Mackenzie Park.

The Juneteenth Freedom Celebration event will start tonight at 6:30 p.m. Cory Powell, the co-chair of Lubbock Juneteenth, told KCBD about the importance of this event.

“It is a great opportunity for us as a community, regardless of ethnicity, etcetera, to come together and just celebrate what we have become and what we will become,” said Powell.

Juneteenth celebrations have been going on all week across Lubbock; Powell says the celebration is a time for people from all walks of life to commemorate the abolition of slavery.

“A celebration of fortitude as well as freedom, we commemorate the reliance of the human spirit. Despite the ugly nature of slavery and that part of our history we have progressed and moved forward into destiny,” said Powell.

Powell says the Freedom Celebration is an event for the whole family. Grammy award-nominated artist Don Diego will kick off the event.

“He will go on about six or seven o’clock and they will play a couple of hours and as soon as it’s dark fireworks will go,” said Powell.

There will also be bouncy houses for the children and a line-up of Lubbock food trucks and vendors.

“It is the culmination of everything we have done all week, just come and relax and enjoy, no pressure,” Powell said. “Just a good evening for the whole community to come together.”

The event is free to the public. Powell encourages those who plan on attending to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray.

