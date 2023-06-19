KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Terry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Terry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She loves car rides and meeting new people and wants to be everyone’s friend. Terry knows basic commands, and her favorite thing to do is play fetch. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

