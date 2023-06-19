Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Terry

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Terry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She loves car rides and meeting new people and wants to be everyone’s friend. Terry knows basic commands, and her favorite thing to do is play fetch. She is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dave.

