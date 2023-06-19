Medically Speaking
LPD to conduct mapping operation Monday afternoon

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping operation Monday afternoon.

Investigators will be at Mac Davis Lane and Ave. Q in relation to a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Both the north and southbound lanes will be down to one lane.

This mapping operation is scheduled to start at 1 p.m and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

