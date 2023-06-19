LPD to conduct mapping operation Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping operation Monday afternoon.

Investigators will be at Mac Davis Lane and Ave. Q in relation to a crash that killed a pedestrian Friday night.

Both the north and southbound lanes will be down to one lane.

This mapping operation is scheduled to start at 1 p.m and is expected to last about 45 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.