LPD officer injured in crash on I-27

Officer-involved crash on I-27
Officer-involved crash on I-27(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 27 involving an LPD officer.

Police stated an officer was removing a mattress from the roadway when the officer’s LPD vehicle was hit.

The officer was moderately injured in the crash and was taken to Covenant Medical Center for treatment.

Northbound traffic from 82nd to 50th Street is closed at this time. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

