Lubbock police continuing search for Christopher Carter, suspect in murder of Lakaria Moore

New photos of Christopher Carter
New photos of Christopher Carter(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is again asking for the public’s help in locating Christopher Carter, a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore.

Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore
Christopher Carter wanted for the murder of Lakaria Moore(KCBD Staff)

LPD released the following statement:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to ask for the public’s help locating murder suspect, Christopher Carter, in connection to the death of Lakaria Moore.

Lubbock Police were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue at 9:03 p.m. on May 21st, for a report of a missing person. 18-year-old Lakaria Moore was entered into the national database as a Missing-Person Endangered.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it was determined Moore was last seen with 39- year-old Christopher Carter.

On May 22nd, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit was provided information on the location of Carter’s vehicle, which was outside city limits near North County Road 3000 and East County Road 6650. Metro, along with Major Crimes Investigators, responded to the area and located the body of a deceased female possibly related to the investigation.

Shortly after the discovery of the vehicle and the body, LPD officers and investigators also responded to a residence in the 2400 block of East 5th Street, which was believed to be related to the investigation. A search warrant was later executed at the residence.

On May 23rd, the remains found in East Lubbock were identified as Moore. Based on the information provided, an arrest warrant for the charge of murder was obtained for Carter.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or the location of Christopher Carter is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

