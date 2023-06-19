Medically Speaking
Lubbock singer/songwriter Emily George killed in car accident

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock singer/songwriter Emily George has died after a car accident in Lubbock on Saturday, according to a report from SNBC13.com.

Emily was a student at the Levelland campus of South Plains College, an alumnus of Tulia High School, and a graduate of the Caldwell Kids Entertainment program.

The band Blackwater Draw remembered Emily in a post on Sunday afternoon:

“We just got news that Caldwell Kids Entertainment graduate Emily George went to be with Jesus last night. Our hearts are broken. At Caldwell Kids, an older vocalist is assigned a little buddy who they mentor musically and take under their wing, and Emily was Tiffany’s buddy and so special to our music family. When she graduated the program, Tiff and Emily both cried at having to leave each other! Emily’s voice was so beautiful and powerful and she brought joy into any room she entered. She’ll be missed so much. We’ll sing together again in heaven, Emily. We love you!”

Emily George is remembered as an eccentric singer with an angelic voice whose life was defined by her music and the love of her family and friends.

Kassidy King remembers Emily as “kind, charismatic, hilarious, and one of the best musicians I ever got the privilege of sharing the stage with.”

We’ll update this story once details for her memorial service have been released.

Emily was 23.

