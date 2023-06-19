Monday morning top stories: Cleanup continues after deadly tornado

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Perryton

Three people were killed including an 11-year-old boy

City administrators say monetary donations are now needed to help their community

Here’s how you can help: Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions

Gov. Abbott vetoes 74 bills

The deadline has passed for the latest legislative session in Texas with Gov. Abbott issuing one of the highest numbers of vetoes in his career

The governor rejected 74 Texas bills before last night’s veto deadline passed

Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes more than 70 bills amid property tax impasse

Biden begins campaigning for 2024

The president hosted the first of many campaign events over the weekend in Pennsylvania

Biden is headed to California today making a campaign as well as Florida Governor Ron Desantis who is running as a Republican

Read more here: Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.