Monday morning top stories: Cleanup continues after deadly tornado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
- Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Perryton
- Three people were killed including an 11-year-old boy
- City administrators say monetary donations are now needed to help their community
- Here’s how you can help: Material donations overwhelming Perryton resources, officials ask for financial contributions
Gov. Abbott vetoes 74 bills
- The deadline has passed for the latest legislative session in Texas with Gov. Abbott issuing one of the highest numbers of vetoes in his career
- The governor rejected 74 Texas bills before last night’s veto deadline passed
- Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes more than 70 bills amid property tax impasse
Biden begins campaigning for 2024
- The president hosted the first of many campaign events over the weekend in Pennsylvania
- Biden is headed to California today making a campaign as well as Florida Governor Ron Desantis who is running as a Republican
- Read more here: Biden finds receptive union crowd at first big event of his 2024 reelection campaign
