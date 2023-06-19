Texas Tech police investigating sexual assault on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault on campus. Officials are asking those with information on the incident or similar incidents to contact TTPD at (806) 742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806) 834-1949.

The following campus alert was released:

On June 18, 2023, a student reported an alleged sexual assault in an on-campus residence hall. The reported incident took place on June 18 between midnight and 1 a.m. The alleged respondent is a Texas Tech student and was not previously known to the reporting party. The Texas Tech Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

If you have any information about the above incident or similar incidents, please contact the Texas Tech Police Department at (806) 742-3931 or the Title IX Office at (806) 834-1949.

Important Information to Keep in Mind:

Texas Tech University’s top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

A victim is never responsible for an assault. Perpetrators are responsible for criminal behavior.

Consent is an agreement expressed through mutually understandable words or actions that are actively communicated to all parties involved.

You are encouraged to report incidents of sexual assault to the Texas Tech Title IX Coordinator and the Texas Tech Police Department .

Report all suspicious activity to the Texas Tech Police Department immediately.

Safety Tips:

Follow your instincts, take your friends, and leave an uncomfortable situation.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Meet in a public place and avoid meeting someone you don’t know in isolated areas such as your home, apartment, or workplace.

Remember to call the Texas Tech Police Department at the first sign of trouble.

Safety Resources Available to You:

