Clovis police arrest 14-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

CLOVIS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, June 19, 2023, at about 1115 p.m., the Clovis Police Dispatch Center received a call of a possible suicide at 313 Alamo Street apartment # B. The caller reported finding a resident deceased in an apartment at this location.

Officers responded to the scene and found an eighteen-year-old male (Timothy Newbrough) deceased on the couch of the residence. The male appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head, and at least two shell casings from a handgun were in the living room of the apartment. While securing the scene to begin looking into this death; Officers did not locate a handgun in the apartment. It was also reported a vehicle belonging to Timothy was missing from the residence. The car is a black, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with Delaware registration XQ36679. The location of this car is still not known.

Based on the information observed by responding officers, the 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and began investigating this death. During the investigation, information was provided that identified a fourteen-year-old male as the suspect in the death of Timothy Newbrough. A warrant was approved for the arrest of the juvenile, who is not being identified at this time, and he was arrested for the delinquent act of Murder in the 1st Degree. The juvenile has been transported to a juvenile facility where he will be held until an arraignment hearing can be held.

This is still an active investigation and if you have any information related to this homicide, you are urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

