Coast Guard intercepts more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth $186 million

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the...
The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the seized goods on display in Miami.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated $186 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews,” said Coast Guard Lt. Peter Hutchison.

