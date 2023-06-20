Covenant Health releases annual report to its communities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In 2022, Covenant Health invested more than $75 million in improving the health of our communities by supporting organizations, programs and initiatives that create lasting change at the neighborhood level.

Covenant Health prioritizes serving the communities of the Texas-New Mexico Region. We strive to elevate the delivery of health care, improving the health and wellness in our communities through strategic outreach to our most vulnerable populations.

The Annual Report to Our Communities allows us to show exactly how we were able to financially support the mission throughout our communities.

$4 million was given to community health improvement and strategic partnerships

$12 million was given to health professions education and research

$46 million was given to free and discounted care for the uninsured and underinsured

$13 million was given to unpaid cost of Medicaid and other means-tested government programs

“Covenant Health is a faith-based and mission driven organization, and our biggest focus is taking care of the communities we serve,” Covenant Health Regional Chief Executive Walter Cathey said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to care for our patients and our communities and equally proud of the work we’re doing with community partners to achieve Health for a Better World.”

As part of our commitment to community outreach, Covenant Health provides comprehensive dental care to the communities we serve at a reduced cost through the Covenant Community Dental Clinic. This full-service dental program is designated for low-income and uninsured adults and children.

In 2022, Covenant partnered with the Lubbock Health Department, and a local non-profit, Lubbock Impact, to create a dental collaborative. Lubbock Impact operates a free dental clinic periodically alongside their free medical clinic. In an effort to address the long wait list for dental services at Lubbock Impact, a two-day clinic was held. In December, Covenant provided

their dentists, registered dental assistants, and front desk staff for this free dental blitz, providing care to 20 patients.

In Plainview, dental outreach continues with a program that provides four full days of dental clinic services to their community every month. The program is part of Covenant Health community outreach to help provide access to dental care, primarily dentures and partials, in areas where services are not available or where access is restricted due to the patient’s ability to pay. On average, the Plainview clinic treats about 17 patients every month.

