LEPC: 2023 Support Our First Responders Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) would like to remind our citizens of our 2023 Support Our First Responders Campaign to be held May 27th through July 4th, 2023.

With the increase of hotter weather it imperative to secure sufficient bottled water to ensure proper rehab and rehydration of our first responders.

This Campaign is soliciting donations of Bottle Water, and/or Monetary Donations to purchase this greatly needed resource, which will then be distributed to First Responders throughout Lubbock County.

This effort will support 13 Fire Services Agencies, 19 Law Enforcement Agencies, 3 Emergency Medical Service Agencies, 3 Emergency Management Agencies, 2 Volunteers Organizations Active in Disasters, and 1 Public Works Agency.

We are seeking support from citizens and community partners to help meet this unmet need. Our normal sources of donated bottle water have been limited by rising prices and reduction in sponsoring organization ability to donate.

We request that Corporate/Businesses Partners, Community Organizations, Faith Based Organizations consider supporting our First Responders by donating pallets of bottled water or funding to purchase the pallets of bottled water.

We encourage our Corporate/Business to consider sponsoring the donation of a pallet of water at estimated cost per pallet at $200.00.

We encourage Community and Faith Based Organizations to consider collecting donations of cases of bottled water or collecting monetary donations (Special Offering) to support this effort. Leadership can coordinate with the Lubbock County LEPC for pickup and distribution.

We also encourage private citizens with the ability to assist in this campaign, considering donating cases of bottled water at designated donation site.

We are pleased to announce a Partnership with the United’s Family and Llano Logistics to provide a location for donation drop off on July 1st, 2023.

This year’s drop off Location will be at the Market Street at 3405 50th Street (the corner of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue) on July 1st, 2023 from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm.

Monetary Donations can also be mailed to:

Lubbock County LEPC

P.O. Box 10536

Lubbock, Texas 79408

For questions related to this campaign, please contact the Lubbock County Office of Emergency Management at 806 775-7300 or cthetford@lubbockcounty.gov

