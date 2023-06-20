LEPC hosting 2023 Support Our First Responders Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County’s Local Emergency Planning Committee is hosting its 2023 Support Our First Responders Campaign.

The campaign is seeking both bottled water and monetary donations.

“With the increase of hotter weather it imperative to secure sufficient bottled water to ensure proper rehab and rehydration of our first responders,” LEPC officials stated in a release.

Those who wish to drop off their donations can do so at the Market Street at 3405 50th Street on July 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations can also be mailed to the Lubbock County LEPC at P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408.

The resources will be distributed to first responders throughout Lubbock County, including 13 fire services agencies, 19 law enforcement agencies, three emergency medical service agencies, three emergency management agencies, two volunteer organizations active in disasters and one public works agency.

Water bottle donations have been limited due to rising prices, according to the release. In addition, sponsors have not had the ability to donate as freely as they have in the past.

“We request that Corporate/Businesses Partners, Community Organizations, Faith Based Organizations consider supporting our First Responders by donating pallets of bottled water or funding to purchase the pallets of bottled water,” the release stated. We encourage Community and Faith Based Organizations to consider collecting donations of cases of bottled water or collecting monetary donations (Special Offering) to support this effort. Leadership can coordinate with the Lubbock County LEPC for pickup and distribution.”

A pallet of water bottles typically costs about $200, according to the release.

The campaign started on May 27 and will last until July 4.

