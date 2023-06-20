Lubbock ISD to host special education job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock ISD School Support and Special Services Department is hosting a job fair for special education paraprofessional positions tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Anyone looking for a rewarding position working with children is invited to stop by and visit the event to speak with district representatives.

The Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center is located at 3201 Avenue Q. Parking is available outside of the main building entrance, facing Avenue Q.

Lubbock ISD is a great place to be and we can’t wait to welcome interested candidates to our job fair!

