Lubbock man accused of beating woman’s head against curb, charged with aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of beating a woman’s head against a concrete curb and destroying her apartment.

On May 31, police were called to the 3200 block of Oakridge Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance, according to a police report. The caller told police a woman was running down the block while screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the woman. She stated she and 24-year-old Vincent Arcuri were at a restaurant earlier that day when they began to argue. Arcuri reportedly left her at the restaurant, leaving her without her purse or cell phone. She told police Arcuri had been staying with her for about a week; this is the same amount of time he had been out of a rehab center, according to the report.

The woman found a ride back to her home, where Arcuri was waiting inside. She told police the residence was “completely trashed.”

Another argument ensued, and the woman stated it was “beginning to escalate to the point that he was going to start assaulting her.”

She told police she ran from the apartment and Arcuri ran after her. She grasped onto a nearby fence to prevent Arcuri from dragging her back into the home, according to the police report. She stated she was thrown to the ground. Arcuri reportedly grabbed her head and started beating it against a concrete curb. She also stated Arcuri tried to muffle her screams for help by placing a shirt over her face.

During the altercation, the woman was able to free herself from Arcuri’s grasp and run away to find help. Arcuri reportedly ran away from the scene.

Police took the woman to stay with a friend, but when the friend could not be located, they drove back to the apartment. Upon arrival, they noticed the residence was not as they left it. The door to the storage unit was open, some of the lights were turned off and an overturned table had been picked up and moved.

Police found Arcuri in the bedroom of the apartment and took him into custody.

While in the police vehicle, he kept removing his seatbelt, even after a warning from an officer. He received a citation for not wearing his seatbelt. He also stated he was going to do “worse things” after being bonded out of jail.

Arcuri is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $659,506 bond.

On Tuesday, a Lubbock grand jury indicted the 24-year-old with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

