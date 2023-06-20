Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with robbing a gas station on two different occasions in West Lubbock.

Just after 5 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station in the 600 block of Marsha Sharp. Investigators were able to determine the suspect displayed a handgun before demanding money from the cashier.

Then on June 20, just after 6 a.m., police were called to the same gas station for another report of a robbery where the suspect again displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Investigators believe the suspect committed both robberies. He is described as a Black male, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5′7″ to 5′8″ and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with ‘Dallas Cowboys’ in white lettering.

If anyone has any information about these cases, or knows where the suspect may be, they are asked to call either Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, or Detective Ward at (806) 775-2432.

