Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the...
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help locating an aggravated robbery suspect.(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with robbing a gas station on two different occasions in West Lubbock.

Just after 5 a.m. on June 10, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a gas station in the 600 block of Marsha Sharp. Investigators were able to determine the suspect displayed a handgun before demanding money from the cashier.

Then on June 20, just after 6 a.m., police were called to the same gas station for another report of a robbery where the suspect again displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Investigators believe the suspect committed both robberies. He is described as a Black male, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5′7″ to 5′8″ and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with ‘Dallas Cowboys’ in white lettering.

If anyone has any information about these cases, or knows where the suspect may be, they are asked to call either Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, or Detective Ward at (806) 775-2432.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and a Levelland woman was seriously injured in a crash in Eastland County.
Driver killed, Levelland woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Officer-involved crash on I-27
LPD officer injured in crash on I-27
One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near East Loop & 19th Street
New photos of Christopher Carter
Lubbock police continuing search for Christopher Carter, suspect in murder of Lakaria Moore
Crews are responding to a fire in Southeast Lubbock County.
Crews respond to pallet, semi-trailer fires in Southeast Lubbock Co.

Latest News

A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton
Un detenido tras la denuncia de una persona con un arma en Covenant Health
Covenant Health releases annual report to its communities
Lubbock ISD improved its accountability rating from 2019 to 2022
Lubbock ISD to host special education job fair
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Manhunt underway for accused killer of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore