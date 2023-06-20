Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.

The crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. six miles northwest of Slaton.

DPS says 25-year-old Mason Wilson, of Trent, Texas, was driving northwest on US 84 when he struck the center median and rolled. Wilson was transported to a UMC in Lubbock where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

