Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Tuesday morning top stories: Manhunt underway for accused killer of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Manhunt underway for accused killer

LPD officer injured in crash

  • Police say 63-year-old Jerrod Ellison hit the officer’s patrol vehicle near 50th Street
  • The officer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and investigators have not charged Ellison with a crime
  • Read more here: LPD officer injured in crash on I-27

5 missing during Titanic tourist dive

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died and a Levelland woman was seriously injured in a crash in Eastland County.
Driver killed, Levelland woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash
Officer-involved crash on I-27
LPD officer injured in crash on I-27
One person is seriously injured after a crash in East Lubbock.
1 seriously injured in crash near East Loop & 19th Street
New photos of Christopher Carter
Lubbock police continuing search for Christopher Carter, suspect in murder of Lakaria Moore
Crews are responding to a fire in Southeast Lubbock County.
Crews respond to pallet, semi-trailer fires in Southeast Lubbock Co.

Latest News

Officer-involved crash on I-27
LPD officer injured in crash on I-27
Texas Tech Police Department
Texas Tech police investigating sexual assault on campus
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration to be hosted at Mackenzie Park
Rise Up Lubbock Juneteenth
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration to be hosted at Mackenzie Park