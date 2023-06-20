Tuesday morning top stories: Manhunt underway for accused killer of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Manhunt underway for accused killer
- 39-year-old Christopher Carter is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Lakaria Moore then hiding her body in a car trunk in East Lubbock
- Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000
- Full story here: Lubbock police continuing search for Christopher Carter, suspect in murder of Lakaria Moore
LPD officer injured in crash
- Police say 63-year-old Jerrod Ellison hit the officer’s patrol vehicle near 50th Street
- The officer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and investigators have not charged Ellison with a crime
- Read more here: LPD officer injured in crash on I-27
5 missing during Titanic tourist dive
- The U.S. Coast Guard says contact was lost less than two hours into the dive
- Officials say the submarine has between 70 and 96 hours of oxygen supply left
- Read more here: Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site
