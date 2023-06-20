Tuesday morning top stories: Manhunt underway for accused killer of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Manhunt underway for accused killer

39-year-old Christopher Carter is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Lakaria Moore then hiding her body in a car trunk in East Lubbock

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000

Full story here: Lubbock police continuing search for Christopher Carter, suspect in murder of Lakaria Moore

LPD officer injured in crash

Police say 63-year-old Jerrod Ellison hit the officer’s patrol vehicle near 50th Street

The officer was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and investigators have not charged Ellison with a crime

Read more here: LPD officer injured in crash on I-27

5 missing during Titanic tourist dive

The U.S. Coast Guard says contact was lost less than two hours into the dive

Officials say the submarine has between 70 and 96 hours of oxygen supply left

Read more here: Rescuers race against time to find missing submersible bound for Titanic wreckage site

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.