UMC Children’s Hospital re-designated with highest level of maternal care

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Children’s Hospital is pleased to announce that the Family Birth Center (FBC) and Family Care Unit (FCU) have been re-designated as a Level IV Maternal Care Facility, the highest level of care available. The Maternal Designation followed a site visit conducted by the Texas EMS Trauma and Acute Care Foundation (TETAF) with final designation presented through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Nothing is more important to us than supporting the health and well-being of every mother and baby who comes through our doors,” said Brian Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UMC Children’s Hospital. “UMC is passionate about the quality of care we provide and to our commitment to always go above and beyond in service of our patients and this designation is a testament to that.”

To receive designation levels according to services, a hospital must demonstrate compliance to state rules and patient care standards must follow national evidenced-based practices. Additionally, verification surveys ensure hospitals meet certain standards of caring for babies and mothers based upon designation level. The level of care designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services ranges from Level I (Basic Care) to Level IV (Comprehensive High Risk) care.

“Congratulations and thank you for your dedication to safe, high-quality, accessible maternity care for our patients,” said Jill Shanklin, Vice President, Nursing Excellence. “This designation required extensive effort, data collection, quality improvement initiatives, multidisciplinary collaboration, and commitment from each and every member of the care team. The elimination of maternal morbidity and mortality begins with us!”

As a Level IV maternal care facility, UMC provides and demonstrates comprehensive care for our pregnant and postpartum patients, catering to a wide range of needs. From low-risk conditions to the most complex, our team is committed to delivering exceptional care with expertise and compassion for all our families.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by UMC Health Systems.