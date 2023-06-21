Air Raiders hosting TBT Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The TBT released the bracket for the 64 team $1 Million Tournament Wednesday morning.

Lubbock is hosting one of the 7 Regionals starting July 19.

The Air Raiders, a Texas Tech Dream Team, are the #1 seed hosting 8th seeded Purple Hearts at 8 p.m. on July 19 at the United Supermarkets Arena.

If they win, they would play the winner of the #4 seed, The Enchantment, New Mexico’s Alumni team and #5 Austin’s Own, the Texas Alumni team at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

The Lubbock Regional Championship is Sunday, July 23 at noon.

The Air Raiders are comprised of all Red Raiders: Matt Mooney, Davide Moretti, Tariq Owens, John Roberson, Toddrick Gotcher, Dejan Kravic, Zach Smith, Parker Hicks, Kyler Edwards and Davion Warren.

They hope to pack the USA, so get your tickets at TheTournament.com/Lubbock

The @AirRaidersTBT are a #1 SEED🚀



For the first time in TBT history, we're headed to Lubbock and the @TexasTechMBB fans are READY to pack the house!



Tune in to the rest of the show: https://t.co/9kQcz8f161



— TBT (@thetournament) June 21, 2023

