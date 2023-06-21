First day of Summer with possible record breaking temps, storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday we tied the daily high-temperature record of 107° that was set in 1981. We are also under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

Heat Advisory (KCBD)

There is a stationary dryline over the southeast portion of the viewing area. Severe thunderstorms may ignite east of this dryline with hazards such as 75+ mph winds, and hail up to 5″, or softball size. There is also a chance for some storms to form west of the dryline, but we would not expect those to be as strong, but they could still be severe.

Radar (KCBD)

Late afternoon and early evening will stay mostly clear, and then become partly cloudy throughout the night. North winds will be around 15 to 20 mph this evening, then will turn southeast after midnight.

Thursday is not expected to be as warm as today. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with sunny skies. East winds will be around 10 mph. There is a slight chance of some storms in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be warm with low temperatures near 70°, and partly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a slight chance of storms later in the evening as well.

Raincast (KCBD)

Friday will be hot and dry with temperatures in the mid-90s again, and sunny skies.

