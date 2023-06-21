Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host Summer Blast Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Guadalupe-Parkway Neighborhood Centers will be hosting its Summer Blast Camp starting June 5 through August 14.

A recital will be hosted on Friday, August 4. Camp will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children can attend camp at the center located 405 North Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

For more information visit https://guadalupe-parkway.org/

