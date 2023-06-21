Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gideon

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gideon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s an eight-month-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

He’s still a puppy, so he has lots of puppy energy. He loves meeting new people and likes to go on runs and adventures. He would also do amazing in a home with kids or another dog at home. Gideon is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Terry.

