Legendary Alice Cooper brings hard rock ‘Psychodrama’ to the Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Rock legend, Alice Cooper, will be bringing his rock psychodrama to fans, both old and new, to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on August 20, 2023. Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors.

Cooper was born in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Phoenix, Arizona with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while in high school in Phoenix, Arizona, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles, where he signed them to his record label.

Their collaboration with young record producer Bob Ezrin led to the break-through their album, “Love it to Death” which hit the charges in 1971, followed by “Killer,” “Schools Out,” “Billion Dollar Babies,” and “Muscle of Love.” Each new album release was accompanied by a bigger and more elaborate touring show. Cooper released his first solo album in 1975 called, “Welcome to my Nightmare,” and a legendary groundbreaking theatrical, “Welcome to My Nightmare,” concert tour.

The melodic hard rock album “Trash,” featured the massive hit single, “Poison” in 1989 which became his biggest selling album and single worldwide. During this period, Alice also appeared in the horror films, “Monster” and John Carpenter’s, “Prince of Darkness” and recorded songs for the soundtrack to “Roadie,” “Class of 1984,” “Friday the 13th Part VI: “Jason Lives,” and Wes Craven’s, “Shocker” among others.

Tickets for Alice Cooper go on sale Friday, June 23, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $46.50 $ to $99.50 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

