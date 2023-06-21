Lubbock hospitals already seeing more cases of heat exhaustion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We kicked off the first day of summer with record heat on Wednesday, and it looks like that’s just the beginning.

West Texas knows all about heat waves, but triple-digit temperatures increase your risk of heat-related illnesses, something Covenant Emergency nurse practitioner, Shonda Chancey says the hospital is already seeing.

“We’re seeing quite a few cases a day now of people coming in with heat exhaustion,” ER Nurse Practitioner, Shanda Chancey said.

Chancey says they see more and more cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration and heat stroke during the summer months, and they can all happen in a second.

“Once you stop sweating, your body has gotten rid of all your fluids and it’s shutting down,” Chancey said.

TTUHSC Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr. Brian Kendall says that symptom of heat stroke can be life-threatening.

“Because heat stroke can lead to your brain, heart, and everything else kind of shutting down and not being able to function correctly and that could lead to death” Dr. Kendall said.

If you are outside in the sun and notice a friend or family member showing signs of heat exhaustion: acting off, dizzy, or not talking, get them inside and out of the heat immediately.

“That’s it for the day. You take it easy the rest of the day,” Dr. Kendall said.

If you notice someone showing signs of heat stroke like acting confused, hallucinating, or having seizure activity, call 911.

“It doesn’t even have to be that hot. It can be 90 degrees and your body could overheat,” Dr. Kendall said.

There are simple steps to ensure your body is prepared for the heat if you have to be outside. The simplest one is drinking water.

“The best hydration is water, i always tell my patients and anyone that’s been in here, drink half your body weight in ounces of water a day. You wanna stay hydrated,” Chancey said.

As you are outside sweating you are losing vital fluids and sports drinks like Gatorade and body armor can help but they don’t replace the water you lost.

“Nothing replaces water, except for water,” Chancey said.

Chancey and Dr. Kendall suggest staying inside if possible and if you must go out into the heat, try to do it in the early morning before that sun reaches its full potential.

