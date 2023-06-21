Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - 24 arrests were made over the course of a two-day human trafficking operation in Central Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, in conjunction with The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted the operation on June 19th and 20th.

The operation resulted in 13 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution and two for Possession of Marijuana.

One female, who was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking, is not listed below.

Villarreal-Jimenez, Veronica, 52 year old Prostitution

Chadwick, Timikyo, 26 year old Prostitution

Thomas, Drew, 40 year old Solicitation Prostitution

White, William, 29 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Allen, Paullena, 28 year old Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Browder, Dylan, 52 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Cleveland, Deondray, 28 year old Solicitation Prostitution LPD Warrant

Lee, Christopher, 38 year old Solicitation Prostitution UCW Possession of Marijuana Possession of Dangerous Drug

Howard, Aliyah, 28 year old Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2 TCIC Warrant

Williams, Ta’Nasha, 21 year old Possession of Marijuana LPD Warrant

Scroggins, Hannah, 33 year old Prostitution

Hernandez, Adrian, 26 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Coleman, Dereck, 37 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Gibbs, Timothy, 57 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Richardson, Eric Wayne, 51 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Morse, Jaime, 28 year old Prostitution

Smith, Bryan, 39 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Hampton, Douglas, 41 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Castillo-Gonzales, Kandrac, 40 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Mcknight, Douglas, 50 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Mccallen, Shante, 29 year old Prostitution LPD Warrants x 4

Hudson, Dayshondreck, 30 year old Possession of Marijuana LPD Warrants x 4

Traylor, Jatoya, 25 year old Prostitution



Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.