Lubbock National Bank opens new 7-day branch

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock National Bank is announcing the GRAND OPENING of their newest branch, located inside United Supermarkets at 2703 82nd Street, Lubbock TX 79423.

This branch will be open 7 days a week.

In conjunction with this opening, LNB will be making 5 large donations to five local non-profits to help solidify our commitment to the people of Lubbock. The non-profits receiving the donations are Women’s Protective Services, Neighborhood House, Children’s Advocacy Center, Boys’ and Girls’ Club, and Communites in Schools.

We wlll also be giving out 12- $100 LNB Cash Cards and 12 - $100 United Gift Cards to customers between the hours of 11am – 3pm.

