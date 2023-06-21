Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton
Vincent Arcuri, 24
Lubbock man accused of beating woman’s head against curb, charged with aggravated assault
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the...
Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis police arrest 14-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

Latest News

El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and...
Uber passenger shoots driver, thought she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say
El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and...
Uber passenger shoots driver, though she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
FTC accuses Amazon of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
IRS logo
IRS reduces tax return backlog by 80% and is doing better job answering the phone