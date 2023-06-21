Residents find loved ones’ graves covered in weeds over Father’s Day weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over Father’s Day weekend, many Lubbock residents paid visits to their loved one’s graves to pay their respects.

However, many noticed high weeds growing over the headstones of their loved ones at a Lubbock Cemetery. Some residents stated the grave sites were unrecognizable. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said this was due to unforeseeable events.

Not only was the increase in rainfall harmful to the cemetery, it causes the weeds to shoot up out of the ground seemingly overnight. The City of Lubbock Cemetery is 166 acres of land. Officials stated clearing the graves of the overgrowth is a tedious job that cannot be completed with just a simple mower. The lawn service has to use tools to go around each and every headstone; there are about 1,600 headstones total to be cleared.

Ben Perry with Lubbock Parks and Recreation said the city hires private contractors to maintain the cemeteries. Typically, these contractors are hired months before the rainy season. However, this year, the contractor reportedly backed out of his contract. The hiring process takes weeks, and no one has been available to maintain the cemeteries in the mean time.

“For starters, we are fully aware of the situation, we have seen the pictures, we have been out there several times. It is not something we take lightly, and our apologies go out to Lubbock citizens, especially those whose loved ones are buried at that cemetery,” Perry said.

Perry said this was not done out of neglect or lack of care, and the City of Lubbock takes maintaining the cemeteries very seriously. To prevent this from happening in the future, he said they are going to hold their private contractors accountable just as they do their day-to-day staff.

