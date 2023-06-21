Retired teachers ‘getting the word out’ on Texas vote to raise pension

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in more than a decade, retired teachers in Texas have a chance at an increase in their pension.

The last time there was a cost-of-living adjustment was in the early 2010s. Now, this one-time cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has to go in front of voters this November.

That means, retired Texas educators are once again tasked with teaching. But, this time it is for voters statewide on Nov. 7.

“We try very hard, it doesn’t take long for it to come back to you,” Eric McKnight, a retired educator working with the local chapter of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, said.

For the last few years the TRTA has been working toward getting that adjustment. It was something discussed extensively during the last Texas legislative session, but nothing came to fruition.

This month, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 10, providing $4.99 billion for the retired teachers fund, and a one-time check for most retirees.

“We wanted to make sure that they were going to receive a cost of living adjustment as well as other relief from skyrocketing inflation,” Abbott said during a signing ceremony.

It was the first pay bump since 2013, McKnight said, and something much-needed, since most retired teachers do not qualify for social security benefits.

According to the TRTA, more than half of the 420,000 retirees getting a pension are paid less than $2,000 a month.

If passed, pay for those 70 to 74 years old would increase to $2,400 a month. Those older than 75 would increase to $7,500.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of the older group that really need the help,” McKnight said.

But, the Texas legislature has a cap on spending and this COLA would exceed the cap, leaving the decision to voters.

However, the bill’s one-time stipend for around 290,000 retires would be paid in September, regardless of a vote.

“If the constitutional amendment does not pass, then the COLA is off the table,” McKnight said. “There won’t be any raises for anybody. So, we’re going to do our best and put fourth our best foot in educating and getting the word out.”

