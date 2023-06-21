Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Structure suffers severe smoke damage in North Lubbock house fire

A structure suffered severe smoke damage and several people have been displaced by a North...
A structure suffered severe smoke damage and several people have been displaced by a North Lubbock house fire on Wednesday.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A structure suffered severe smoke damage and several people have been displaced by a North Lubbock house fire on Wednesday.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a residential structure fire at the intersection of 1st Street and Uvalde Avenue around noon. According to the 911 call, a passerby saw flames and smoke coming from the residence. The fire was contained to the attic of the home, but the structure suffered severe smoke damage throughout.

One person was evaludated by EMS but was not taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help displaced residents, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton
Vincent Arcuri, 24
Lubbock man accused of beating woman’s head against curb, charged with aggravated assault
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the...
Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis police arrest 14-year-old in connection to deadly shooting
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice

Latest News

Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is scouring the state in search of “The Biggest Fan in...
Noon Notebook: Dairy Queen searching for 'Biggest DQ Fan in Texas'
Two men and a woman have been indicted on charges accused of sex trafficking a minor.
Three indicted accused of sex trafficking minor for several months
Daryan Thomas, 32
3 indicted on sex trafficking charges
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation