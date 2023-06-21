Structure suffers severe smoke damage in North Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A structure suffered severe smoke damage and several people have been displaced by a North Lubbock house fire on Wednesday.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a residential structure fire at the intersection of 1st Street and Uvalde Avenue around noon. According to the 911 call, a passerby saw flames and smoke coming from the residence. The fire was contained to the attic of the home, but the structure suffered severe smoke damage throughout.

One person was evaludated by EMS but was not taken to the hospital. The American Red Cross has been contacted to help displaced residents, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

