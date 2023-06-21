Medically Speaking
Three indicted accused of sex trafficking minor for several months

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men and a woman have been indicted on charges accused of sex trafficking a minor.

24-year-old Cameron Phifer, 32-year-old Deryan Thomas and 22-year-old Bianka Vega face five counts of sex trafficking related charges including: conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor; attempted sex trafficking of a minor; and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution.

The three are accused of sex trafficking a minor from about Nov. 2022 until Jan. 2023 and attempting taking her across state lines to New Mexico with the intent to engage in prostitution.

Phifer, Deryan and Vega remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

