Two people charged with sex trafficking of minor across state lines

Sarah Gonzales and Jaelind Fountaine
Sarah Gonzales and Jaelind Fountaine(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury indicted two people accused of sex trafficking a minor in both New Mexico and Texas.

According to federal documents, 25-year-old Sarah “Peaches” Gonzales and 26-year-old Jaelind “Valentino” Fountaine forced a young girl into sex trafficking for about two months.

From Jan. 15 to March 5, the duo reportedly drove the minor from New Mexico to Texas in order to “engage in prostitution and sexual activity.”

The two have been indicted on five counts related to sex trafficking, including:

  • Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor
  • Sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a minor
  • Interstate transportation to engage in prostitution
  • Conspiracy to transport a minor with intent to engage in prostitution
  • Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution

Gonzales and Fountaine are currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal retainer.

