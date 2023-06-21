Two people charged with sex trafficking of minor across state lines

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury indicted two people accused of sex trafficking a minor in both New Mexico and Texas.

According to federal documents, 25-year-old Sarah “Peaches” Gonzales and 26-year-old Jaelind “Valentino” Fountaine forced a young girl into sex trafficking for about two months.

From Jan. 15 to March 5, the duo reportedly drove the minor from New Mexico to Texas in order to “engage in prostitution and sexual activity.”

The two have been indicted on five counts related to sex trafficking, including:

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor

Sex trafficking and attempted sex trafficking of a minor

Interstate transportation to engage in prostitution

Conspiracy to transport a minor with intent to engage in prostitution

Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in prostitution

Gonzales and Fountaine are currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal retainer.

