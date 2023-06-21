Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Senate to set Paxton impeachment trial rules

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Texas Senate to set Paxton trial rules

Extreme heat warnings across the U.S.

  • Right now more than 30 million people are under extreme heat warning in the United State, including Texas
  • Local temperatures are expected to ease over the next couple of days before rising back into triple digits this weekend
  • Check the latest forecast here

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine

Hunter Biden to plead guilty

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie WinnSteve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton
Vincent Arcuri, 24
Lubbock man accused of beating woman’s head against curb, charged with aggravated assault
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the...
Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Texas Power Grid
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis police arrest 14-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

Latest News

Teacher pension raise going to voters
The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board is partnering with Adult Protective Services to get air...
Protecting the unprotected: Local organizations working to protect elderly from extreme heat
Lubbock organizations working to protect elderly from extreme heat
KCBD Investigates: New law will prohibit enforcement of Lubbock’s juvenile curfew ordinance
KCBD Investigates: New law will prohibit enforcement of Lubbock’s juvenile curfew ordinance