Wednesday morning top stories: Texas Senate to set Paxton impeachment trial rules

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Police say the suspect had a handgun and demanded money at a Lubbock gas station on two different occasions

Anyone who might know anything about the robberies should call Crime Line at (806) 741-100

Details here: Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

Texas Senate to set Paxton trial rules

The State Senate will reconvene this morning to continue impeachment proceedings for Attorney General Ken Paxton

It’s possible the committee orders Senator Angela Paxton to recuse herself, but she released a statement declaring her intent to sit in on her husband’s impeachment

Read more here: Texas Senate takes no public action on rules for Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

Extreme heat warnings across the U.S.

Right now more than 30 million people are under extreme heat warning in the United State, including Texas

Local temperatures are expected to ease over the next couple of days before rising back into triple digits this weekend

Check the latest forecast here

Search continues for Titanic tourist submarine

Search and rescue teams are continuing this morning to look for the missing Titanic tourist submarine with five people on board

Officials say there’s less than 40 hours of oxygen supply left on the submarine

Follow the latest developments here: Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic

Hunter Biden to plead guilty

President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, will soon plead guilty to federal tax offenses

Prosecutors say the president’s youngest son failed to pay income taxed due in 2017 and 2018

Read more here: Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.