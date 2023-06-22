Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together. (Source: WABC)
By Toni Yates, WABC
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, N.J. (WABC) – Twins make up about 3% of the U.S. population, but for one high school graduating class in New Jersey, the rate of seeing double is more than doubled.

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together.

“My teacher said there are a lot of twins in my grade. ‘Why don’t we do a spreadsheet on them?’ So I had to nag everybody,” senior Juliana Lavinio said.

The 11 pairs of twins make up about 6.5% of their graduating class of 340 students.

“They’re outstanding students,” Principal Joe Occhino said. “They’re confident. They help each other and are highly academic.”

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different directions for college.

The Northern Highlands graduating class of 2021 had 16 sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation

Latest News

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears in court Thursday in Moscow to fight his...
Moscow court rules US journalist Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail until late August
FILE - Emma Rousseau of Oakland, N.J., her mouth bound with a red, white and blue netting,...
A year after fall of Roe, 25 million women of childbearing age live in states with abortion bans or tighter restrictions
Biden welcomes Indian PM Modi to White House
The giant seaweed blob can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate,...
Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say