2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck at 1585 and CR 3100.

DPS got the call shortly before 6 p.m. Two women were extracted from the car and are now being treated for moderate and serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

DPS was still on scene as of 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.