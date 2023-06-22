Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100

Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck at 1585 and CR 3100.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and a pickup truck at 1585 and CR 3100.

DPS got the call shortly before 6 p.m. Two women were extracted from the car and are now being treated for moderate and serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

DPS was still on scene as of 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man involved in a rollover early Saturday near Slaton has died at a Lubbock hospital.
Man dies at Lubbock hospital from injuries after rollover near Slaton
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation
Vincent Arcuri, 24
Lubbock man accused of beating woman’s head against curb, charged with aggravated assault
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for the...
Lubbock police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis police arrest 14-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

Latest News

Heat waves bring increase in heat-related illness (6 p.m.)
Dangerous heat returns to the South Plains and Texas today. Temperatures will soar into the...
Lubbock hospitals already seeing more cases of heat exhaustion
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office says there are three people confirmed dead, at least 56...
How you can help the Perryton survivors after deadly tornado