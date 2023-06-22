Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Abbott issues disaster declaration for Matador

Tornado damage in Matador
Tornado damage in Matador(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATADOR, Texas (KCBD) - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for Matador following a deadly tornado that swept through the town.

The governor’s office issued the following statement:

Governor Greg Abbott today updated the state’s disaster declaration for Matador and other Texas communities that continue to be impacted by severe storms and tornadoes causing significant damage to homes and businesses. The disaster declaration will continue to support Texas’ response and recovery efforts to extensive damages in 21 Texas counties, including the following counties added today: Motley, Nolan, Fisher, Jones, Kent, and Stonewall counties. 

“There is no force more powerful than Texans helping Texans, and this updated disaster declaration will help the State of Texas swiftly respond to communities devastated by last night’s severe weather and tornadoes in West Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me as we pray for the Matador community and families who tragically lost a loved one during last night’s horrific storm. I thank all of our brave first responders and emergency response personnel who are working to help their fellow Texans navigate the aftermath of this severe weather event.” 

Additional counties may be added to the declaration as damage assessments are completed. 

Overnight, at the Governor’s direction, TDEM deployed the following state emergency response resources to support tornado response operations in Matador:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 2): Search and Rescue Teams
  • Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency Management and Operations Technology personnel to support local response operations and coordinate state resource requests from local officials
  • Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Ambulance bus with Medical Incident Support Teams and ambulances
  • Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Wardens
  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System firefighters and engines and an Incident Management Team
  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Public Works Response Team): Personnel and equipment to support local public works needs
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Personnel supporting local officials with needs assessments
  • Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel to support road closures and debris clearing from roadways; Fuel Support

Additionally, local fire departments in the region have deployed personnel and rescue assets through mutual aid.  

Texans impacted by these devastating storms and tornadoes are encouraged to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) self-reporting damage survey to help state and local officials identify damages and determine the state’s eligibility for federal disaster assistance. The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be accessed by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Read the Governor’s updated disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado

Latest News

Noon Notebook: South Plains Honor Flight golf tournament
Officials confirmed four people are dead and 10 others are injured from a tornado last night in...
WATCH: 4 dead, at least 9 injured after Matador tornado
4 dead, at least 9 injured after tornado in Matador
On Thursday, June 22, volunteers will distribute 275 box fans and 70 window A/C units to...
TXU Energy and Love the Hub partner to provide cool relief to Lubbock residents