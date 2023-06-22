Gerlich to Participate in Big 12 Hoops in the Park Clinic at Historic Rucker Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release)- Lady Raider basketball head coach Krista Gerlich and 10 other men’s and women’s basketball head coaches from around the Big 12 Conference will head to New York City for the inaugural Big 12 Hoops in the Park Coaches Clinic on July 18 at historic Rucker Park.

The Big 12 Hoops in the Park event is a collaboration between the Big 12 Conference and the New York City Parks Department.

Other partners include Hard Rock Hotels, Gatorade and WHOOP.

Following the drills and clinic sessions, coaches will participate in a Q&A with participating youth.

The Big 12 Hoops in the Park event will also feature live DJs, food trucks and more.

Gerlich will be joined in the Big Apple by Baylor’s Scott Drew, Mark Pope from BYU, Wes Miller of Cincinnati, Kansas State’s Jerome Tange, NYC native and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boyton, TCUs Jamie Dixon, Amber Whiting of BYU, Katrina Merriweather from Cincinnati, Houston’s Ron Hughey and Kansas State WBB head coach Jeff Mittie.

FULL PARTICIPANTS: MENS BASKETBALL HEAD COACHES:

Scott Drew, Baylor

Mark Pope, BYU

Wes Miller, Cincinnati

Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State

Jamie Dixon, TCU

WOMENS BASKETBALL HEAD COACHES:

Amber Whiting, BYU

Katrina Merriweather, Cincinnati

Ron Hughey, Houston

Jeff Mittie, Kansas State

Krista Gerlich, Texas Tech

