Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Skitt

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Skitt, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Skitt is super gentle and sweet. He is house trained, kennel trained and does well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Skitt can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gideon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Ramirez live in Matador after tornado touchdown.
Tornado causes significant damage in Matador, shelters open for residents
New Tornado Warning has been issued including the cities of Girard and Jayton.
Tornado Watches, Severe Thunderstorms continue
Two people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a crash involving a passenger car and...
2 injured, extracted from vehicle after crash near 1585 & CR 3100
Lubbock Human Trafficking Operation
Lubbock law enforcement arrest 24 in human trafficking sting
Lubbock Texas Anti Gang Center seal
Lubbock TAG unit arrests 25 during two-day operation

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Skitt
Meet Gideon! He’s an eight-month-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about three...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gideon
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Gideon
Meet Terry! She is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Terry