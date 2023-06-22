KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Skitt

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Skitt, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Skitt is super gentle and sweet. He is house trained, kennel trained and does well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. Skitt can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gideon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.